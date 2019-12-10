Watch: Bengaluru thieves steal 3 bikes from same area; caught on CCTV

A quick check in the CCTV cameras installed outside houses in the locality in Begur confirmed that their bikes were stolen by a group of three people around 3.30 am on December 9. A quick check in the CCTV cameras installed outside houses in the locality in Begur confirmed that their bikes were stolen by a group of three people around 3.30 am on December 9.

Residents of Wellington Paradise Layout in Bengaluru were left shocked after three bikes from the same area went missing on Monday.

Update: @BlrCityPolice files FIR, investigation underway, after residents of Wellington Paradise Layout in #Bengaluru complained of three bikes from the same area stolen on Monday. @IndianExpress

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Clint Tom, a techie whose Kerala-registered Royal Enfield Himalayan bike was stolen said, “As I checked the CCTV footage recorded by the camera installed facing outside my place, a trio was seen breaking the handle-lock first and then moving the bike away.”

He added that he realised two others have also lost their bikes as he went around enquiring his neighbours about the incident. “The other vehicles include a Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike and a Honda Dio scooter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the residents who got together to report the incident in the nearest police station accused the officers of not showing urgency in lodging a complaint.

“We had carried a copy of the CCTV visuals from various angles that indicated the time and date of the incident as well to report to the police. However, the inspector of the station was not ready to lodge a complaint denying a possibility of three such incidents taking place in quick succession from the same area,” Tom said.

The techie later posted the video on social media tagging the Bengaluru City Police, Traffic Police (BTP), and major media outlets.

“Please log a written complaint at nearest L&O police station further action will be taken,” BTP officials said in a reply to the tweet which included CCTV footages.

Later, the victim shared another video of the police asking him to “come later around 5-5.30 pm to meet the inspector”.

However, when contacted Begur police told indianexpress.com that an FIR has been registered and a preliminary investigation is underway. “Taking cognisance of the CCTV videos submitted by the complainant, a case has been filed under IPC section 379 (punishment for theft) after three bikes went missing from our police station limits at around the same time on Monday,” the police said.

