Watch: Bengaluru techies form human chain in protest against CAA-NRC

Hundreds of demonstrators, most of them techies, held a candlelight protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) near the Dairy circle in Bannerghatta road, Bengaluru on Saturday.

The protest was held near an IT park and protesters held placards demanding that the Act be scrapped and NRC be dropped.

Techies of Bengaluru held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) near Dairy circle in Bannerghatta road, Bengaluru on Saturday. @IndianExpress 📹 | @DarshanDevaiahB pic.twitter.com/B86Okt0DdC — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) February 8, 2020

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Kausar Rabbani, the organiser of the protest and an IT employee said, “Most of the techies stay in this area and basically the software engineers, who are distracted about the CAA-NRC Act, have come here to protest against the act. The government is giving confusing statements about the NRC. The day before yesterday, Prime Minister said that there are no discussions about NPR and NRC, but the Home Minister says NCR and NPR will be implemented. These statements are leading to confusion. Hence, all the software engineers thought that this was a good time to protest after the Prime Minister gave the statement in the parliament.”

“We want these acts to be revoked as soon as possible. In a humble way, we have organised a protest to show that we are opposing the act. Our message to the government is clear that any law based on religion should be secular and should abide by the Constitution of India,” said Sultan, a software employee from BTM Layout.

Senior citizens, including college students and mothers with their children came to the protest.(Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP) Senior citizens, including college students and mothers with their children came to the protest.(Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

“We belong to India, our forefathers belong to this nation and I have chosen to stay in this country happily. Don’t tell us that we don’t belong to India,” said Sahiba, a protester.

The protest was attended by senior citizens, college students and mothers with their children. The people formed a human chain starting from the Dairy circle to the IBC Knowledge Park, in Bannerghatta road.

With the great freedom fighter H S Doreswamy at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. He is the moral conscience of our state. pic.twitter.com/jBZoiVaLcI — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, freedom fighter and centenarian HS Doreswamy held a separate protest in Freedom Park in Bengaluru against CAA and NRC. Historian Ramachandra Guha also joined Doreswamy in the protest and said, “Doreswamy is the moral conscience of our state. Doreswamy was a charismatic student leader during the Quit India movement. He was jailed during the Emergency. Now he speaks fearlessly against the divisive and destructive policies of the Modi-Shah regime. He is an inspiration to us all.”

