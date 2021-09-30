Watch: Bengaluru railway division holds mock drill exercise at Yesvanthpur yard

A mock drill exercise as a part of preparedness training for disaster management was carried out by the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) along with NDRF 10th Battalion and SDRF Thursday at the Yesvanthpur yard.

“Two coaches were derailed to create a scenario of a train accident and the information of injured passengers was relayed through siren sounding as a part of mock exercise. Subsequently, the assistance of NDRF and SDRF was sought,” said SWR officials.

The NDRF team along with 30 rescuers and other rescue teams of SDRF, Railway Accident Relief team, staff of various departments of the railways participated in the joint mock exercise.

The NDRF team arrived and joined the railway accident relief team at 10:44 am Thursday, followed by SDRF and commenced rescue operations. “NDRF team and railway breakdown staff erected tents for the unified command centre and for the medical wing near the spot to render first aid to injured passengers rescued from the coaches. Windows were cut open to rescue the stranded passengers from the coaches and first aid was rendered by railway and NDRF medical teams. Railway Police Force cordoned off the accident site to facilitate rescue operations,” officials said.

A total of 15 passengers were rescued from the capsized coaches by the NDRF, SDRF and railway break down team. “It was a display of planning, coordination and execution by disaster response forces for the rescue of passengers at the quickest time,” officials added.

The exercise witnessed a response from ambulance (108) and a private hospital nearby, as they arranged ambulance services to the accident spot at short notice.