Watch: Students reenact Babri Masjid demolition at Karnataka school owned by RSS leader

In a video of the play going viral on social media, students dressed in white shirts and saffron dhotis and holding saffron flags are seen rushing towards a poster of the Babri Masjid.

A school in Kalladka, Dakshina Kannada, Sunday made its students enact the demolition of the Babri Masjid as part of its Sports Day programmes.

Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School is owned by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who is a member of the south-central regional executive committee of the RSS. A video clip of the play is going viral on social media.

In the video, more than a hundred students, dressed in white shirts and saffron dhotis and holding saffron flags, are seen rushing towards a poster of the Babri Masjid as the narrator describes the event on a loudspeaker. The narrator says in Kannada: “They demolish the structure with anything they can get their hands on. With enthusiasm, Hanuman bhaktas with Hanuman’s anger, demolish the Babri structure.” When the narrator says ‘Bolo Shri Ramachandra ki Jai!, Bharath Mata ki, Jai!’, the poster of the Babri Masjid has been brought down by students.

At this point, students and audience members start cheering.

A school in Karnataka run by a RSS leader is making it’s students re-enact the demolition of the Babri Masjid This is the future of education in India when the RSS-BJP takeover of our society is complete. And this is why it’s our duty to resist.pic.twitter.com/eg7IPzz3zw — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 16, 2019

Present in the audience were Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi, Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda, Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle and other political leaders, who had been invited as guests to the school’s annual ‘Kreedotsava’.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Prabhakar Bhat said, “The students of our school have enacted the history of the Ram Mandir, till the recent Supreme Court decision allowing the construction of a temple. There is nothing in the programme to create religious discord. People on social media only picked up this part of the programme, our students also enacted the Chandrayaan-2 mission.”

The president of the school, Satish Bhat Shivagiri, too said there was “nothing communal” about the play.

“The event was our annual sports day, where nearly 4,000 students participated and there were 20 presentations on various topics. One of them was on the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. There was nothing communal, the students were just enacting the developments on the Ram Mandir,” Shivagiri told indianexpress.com.

Another one the school children made was of the proposed Shri Ram Mandir at #Ayodhya. All such formations enabled the school ensure all of its 3800+ Students participate in the annual festival of the school, Sri Rama Vidya Kendra, Kalladka Village, near Mangalore. @PTI_News @ANI pic.twitter.com/JEZLCdUTfd — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) December 16, 2019

Kiran Bedi Monday shared multiple videos of the programme on Twitter, writing, “Another formation d school children made was of the proposed Shri Ram Mandir at #Ayodhya. All such performances enabled d school ensure all of its 3800+ school children participate in d annual festival of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra, Kalladka Village, near Mangalore.”

