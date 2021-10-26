Watch: 7-year-old’s video appeal to Karnataka CM Bommai to fix potholes in Bengaluru

In a video message, a seven-year-old girl has requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to fill up potholes in Bengaluru.

Addressing the chief minister as ‘taata‘ (grandfather in Kannada), Dhavani N, a Class II student, said: “In our Bengaluru roads are not in good condition as they are ridden with potholes. Please get these potholes fixed taata. They have become death traps. Many people are losing their lives. Their families are orphaned. Who will take care of their families?”

Dhavani further added: “Some family members go out to work and the others will be waiting for them at home. Likewise, I will be waiting for my father to come back home safe and sound. Please save their lives by filling all those potholes.”

Embed Tweet:

WATCH: A Class II student from Karnataka’s Tiptur government school has requested Karnataka Chief Minister @BasavarajBommai in a video appeal to fill up potholes in Bengaluru. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/z5Ta9vEDoo — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 25, 2021

The little girl has also offered her pocket money to fix the pothole issues in the city. The 1.13-minute video of Dhavani has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dhavani said, “My mother and I have fallen from the bike many times due to potholes and I am reading in the newspapers at my school library that many people have lost lives due to potholes in the Bengaluru road. Hence with the help of my mother I have made this video to request the CM to fill the potholes and save the lives and their family members.”

Rekha Naveen Kumar, the girl’s mother said, “Dhavani and my family know the pain of the people who are victims of the pothole since last year I met with an accident due to a pothole and my leg was fractured. She remembers that and knows the suffering of the victims and since she is reading in newspapers about the pothole-related incidents she has requested the CM to solve the issue.”

Recently, a group of volunteers and Residential welfare association(RWA) members had performed pothole pooja to protest against the civic body who are responsible for the potholes in the city.