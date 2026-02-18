‘Will dump waste in front of your houses’: D K Shivakumar takes on BJP MLAs over Bengaluru’s dumping yard standoff

A crisis seems to be brewing over the disposal of waste from Bengaluru at designated processing and dumping yards after villagers residing near Bellahalli (Mahadevapura constituency) and Chigaranahalli (Doddaballapur constituency) stopped garbage trucks from entering these units.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar, taking exception to the same, alleged that the trucks being blocked was a ‘blackmailing tactic’ employed by BJP legislators and threatened to dump the waste either in front of BJP MLAs’ houses or at the street where the state BJP office is located.

While the residents of Bellahalli have blocked the entry of trucks since Tuesday, Chigaranahalli residents, accompanied by Doddaballapur BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, stopped the trucks Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, Muniraju said they have long opposed the waste-processing and dumping plant at Chigaranahalli and had even approached the courts on the issue. “Our demand is that waste should not be processed or dumped here,” he said.