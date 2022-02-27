‘Was informed just 45 minutes before evacuation’: Karnataka student who arrived from Ukraine

“The situation is horrifying and everyone is scared and clueless of what is happening. I was informed only 45 minutes before evacuation from Ukraine,” said Tushar Madhu, a Bengaluru native and student of medicine in the east European country, who reached Karnataka on Sunday.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine leaving thousands of citizens and migrants stranded, 12 youths from Karnataka were among the first batch of students from India who evacuated from the war-torn nation.

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 397 students from Karnataka were identified as having been stranded in Ukraine, of which 30 reached India on Sunday.

Tushar was in Chernivtsi, a city in western Ukraine, and is a third-year student. Speaking to The Indian Express minutes after he landed in Bengaluru, he expressed a sense of relief. “It all started on February 24; around 4.30 am we started getting news that the Ukraine is under attack and bombings were happening. There was a lot of chaos and panic buying. We did not know what to do. Our only hope was that Romania’s border is just 37 km from Chernivtsi and it helped us to exit Ukraine.”

Located 530 km from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Chernivtsi has witnessed multiple bombings. Tushar says the closest their group came to the bombing was in Lviv.

Revealing that this was the second time he was being airlifted from the country, Tushar said the first time it was due to Covid. “In 2020, when Covid-19 broke out, I was airlifted under the Vande Bharat Mission, but this was the scariest journey. On February 26, just 45 minutes before evacuation, we were informed to pack our luggage and we left. It took a lot of time to travel 37 km as vehicles were stuck at the border. However, the local police helped us to cross the border. We were then airlifted from Bucharest to Mumbai and to Bengaluru,” he said.

The first batch of 12 students arrived in Karnataka via Mumbai and reached Bengaluru International Airport at 8.40 am on Sunday. The second batch of 13 students and a third batch of five from the state have reached Delhi and will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday night. They have been accommodated in Karnataka Bhavan.

Monika Sampangirama Reddy, a resident of Attibele, said they were lucky to escape because of their geographical location. “We have an Indian Student Society which turned out to be the first responders when the war broke out and our evacuation went without any hassles. I am only praying that people staying in other parts of Ukraine are safe,” she said.

On the first day, transport facilities and local airports were blocked and the attack intensified. “Before we left, we were informed that Russia is now attacking civilian complexes as well,” she added.

Many students stuck in cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv are unable to flee the country. Durga Prasad, a student of medicine who is currently stuck in northeast Ukraine’s Kharkiv, says all transport routes have been shut and they are in fear. “Whenever there are bombings, an alarm goes off and we are asked to go to the Metro underground or bunkers. We are running out of food and water and we do not know how we will survive after the next few days,” the Hyderabad-based student said.

Medical student Vidya Sagar, who hails from Karnataka’s Kalaburgi, is also in Kharkiv with no bus, metro, train or flight available. “We are unable to step out as we can hear bombings. The embassy has turned unresponsive and we are hoping we will return to India alive. We do not have borders close to us and there are multiple attacks in a day. We are really scared for our lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sunday that measures were being taken to bring the remaining students from Ukraine back home safely. “We are in constant contact with the Union Minister for External Affairs. Helplines set up by the Union and state governments are in contact with the students and their parents. Most of the students are stranded in the Kharkiv region. The war is on in the same region,” he said.

“Most of the students have taken shelter in underground metro stations and bunkers. We have requested the external affairs minister to arrange food and water for them. The Union minister has assured to take all measures for their safety and transit to India,” Bommai assured.