Wary of rising tiger numbers, Karnataka to study Bandipur reserve’s carrying capacity

The surge in tiger numbers in Karnataka’s wildlife sanctuaries has concerned the forest department, which has commissioned a report on the carrying capacity of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Thursday.
The tiger count at the reserve increased from 12 in 1972 to 150 when a survey was conducted three years ago. Now, the number has risen to 175, the minister said in the Assembly.
Khandre also highlighted the recent spike in tiger attacks in villages on the fringes of the reserves. Three people were mauled to death within 15 days in November last year, he said.
“The department has commissioned a report from an expert committee to assess the carrying capacity of the reserve,” the minister said, noting that though tiger numbers had increased, the forest area had shrunk.
The Bandipur Tiger Reserve has a circumference of 314 km, of which a 100-km stretch is a conflict zone. The forest department set up 25 anti-poaching camps that patrol the zone 14 hours a day, Khandre told the Assembly.
Khandre was responding to queries by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka regarding the department closing safaris in the reserves following the attacks. “It was not correct for the Government to suddenly stop safaris,” the BJP MLA said.
According to the minister, demands by farmer groups also played a role in the department stopping safaris from November last year to February this year.
The Government has decided to use 35 per cent of the revenue generated from the safaris to improve basic facilities and generate employment in hamlets located close to the forests, he added.
