After warm Sunday, Bengaluru weather forecast predicts small drop below normal again this week

After a day of warm weather in Bengaluru on Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to drop below normal again over the next couple of days amid a cold wave in northern India.

Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees celsius – one degree above normal – and a minimum of 18 degrees celsius – two degrees above normal on Sunday – according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the city.

The temperature on Sunday was above the normal temperatures for the first time in several days. According to the Met department forecast for the next few days, the minimum temperatures will be one or degrees below the normal of 16 degrees Celsius until February 4 while the maximum temperatures will be at the normal of 28 degrees Celsius.

The forecast predicts clear skies till February 2 and cloudy skies with chances of rain from February 2 to February 4 in Bengaluru.

On January 15, Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees celsius – the coldest in the last five years.

Previously, on January 2, 2019, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees.

According to the IMD – the lowest minimum temperature in Bengaluru of 7.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on January 13, 1884.

Very low minimum temperatures were also recorded by the IMD on January 9, 1992 (11.2 degrees Celsius), January 6, 1992 (11.3 degrees Celsius), January 5, 1977 (11.4 degrees Celsius), January 15, 1990 (11.5 degrees Celsius), January 19, 1993 (11.6 degrees Celsius), January 3, 1993 (11.7 degrees Celsius).