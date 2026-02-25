Warehouse fire triggers panic in Bengaluru’s Kumbarapet, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Kumbarapet, near Chikkapet, one of Bengaluru’s most densely populated commercial hubs, Wednesday morning, destroying goods worth several lakhs of rupees, triggering panic among traders.

According to the police, the blaze was reported around 9 am within the Halasuru Gate police station limits. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit in a ground-floor hardware shop of a three-storey commercial building may have sparked the fire.

The warehouse stored plastic pipes and other hardware materials. Officials said the presence of highly combustible items such as plastic goods, clothes and fancy items allowed the flames to spread rapidly to the upper floors within minutes. Thick black smoke engulfed the narrow lanes of Kumbarapet, causing breathing difficulties for locals and forcing shopkeepers to shut their establishments and rush out in panic.