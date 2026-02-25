Warehouse fire triggers panic in Bengaluru’s Kumbarapet, no injuries reported

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A major fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Kumbarapet, near Chikkapet, one of Bengaluru’s most densely populated commercial hubs, Wednesday morning, destroying goods worth several lakhs of rupees, triggering panic among traders.
According to the police, the blaze was reported around 9 am within the Halasuru Gate police station limits. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit in a ground-floor hardware shop of a three-storey commercial building may have sparked the fire.
The warehouse stored plastic pipes and other hardware materials. Officials said the presence of highly combustible items such as plastic goods, clothes and fancy items allowed the flames to spread rapidly to the upper floors within minutes. Thick black smoke engulfed the narrow lanes of Kumbarapet, causing breathing difficulties for locals and forcing shopkeepers to shut their establishments and rush out in panic.
Four fire engines were pressed into service. However, firefighters faced difficulties navigating the congested bylanes and tightly packed roadside spaces. As a precautionary measure, power supply to the surrounding area was cut off to reduce the risk further.
While no injuries were reported, nearly 175 shops in the vicinity were under threat at the peak of the blaze. Police personnel cordoned off the area and managed the crowd as firefighting operations continued for several hours. The incident comes just months after a fatal fire in the same locality claimed three lives.
In a separate incident Tuesday evening, at least 25 seized vehicles were damaged in a fire at the Banaswadi police station.
The police suspect the blaze originated from a nearby graveyard where garbage was allegedly set on fire. Fanned by strong winds, the flames spread to the station’s parking lot, where around 40 seized vehicles were parked. The presence of leaked petrol and oil is believed to have intensified the fire.
Passersby noticed thick smoke and alerted station personnel, who attempted to control the blaze before Fire and Emergency Services arrived with water tankers.
No casualties were reported, and materials inside the station building remained intact. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram