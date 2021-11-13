‘4,219 ward committee meetings held across Bengaluru in last one year’

Over 4,219 ward committee meetings were held across 198 wards of Bengaluru in the last one year. Janaagraha, a Bengaluru-based NGO, had undertaken a study to evaluate how Bengaluru’s ward committees performed between August 1, 2020 and September 4, 2021. The study revealed that only 40% nodal officers (76 nodal officers) were able to effectively respond and answer all queries regarding ward committee meetings for this survey.

In order to understand the performance of Bengaluru’s wards vis-a-vis the mandate of conducting regular ward committee meetings, Janaagraha carried out a first-person survey between September 6-18. Phone calls were made to 198 BBMP nodal officers.

Based on the collected data, an assessment was made with respect to the regularity in conducting ward committee meetings and making meeting proceedings available in the public domain between the survey period of August 1, 2020 – September 4, 2021.

“Two wards – Hombegowda Nagara and Gottigere – conducted 100% meetings and were consistent in uploading the proceedings on the website. Vasantha Nagara, Kumaraswamy Layout, Dayananda Nagara conducted more than 25 meetings but failed to upload even a single minute of the meetings. Sixty-five wards have exhibited less than 25% adherence to the revised mandate by conducting less than seven meetings during the survey period. Of the 54 wards that conducted more than 21 meetings in the survey period, a large majority failed to upload more than 50% of the ward committee meeting proceedings,” the study observed.

The insights were revealed on Saturday at Janaagraha’s ward committee workshop that focused on sharing of experiences of citizens who have attended the ward committee meetings, dispelling myths and misconceptions on ward committees, effectively utilizing the Rs 60 lakh allotted to ward committees and also on steps to revive non-functional ward committees.

Special Commissioner (Finance) Thulasi Maddineni said: “Democracy will flourish only when citizens participate and when they demand accountability. The BBMP has allotted Rs 60 lakh for each ward committee in Bengaluru. This is not a big amount but it is a beginning. If we see success, we can definitely work towards increasing the funds in the future,” Maddineni said.

“The amount has been primarily allotted for fixing potholes, borewells and maintaining footpaths. Janaagraha has conducted a walkability index and we are working towards repairing footpaths. I request all citizens to partake in the ward committee meetings. Progress is slow as we face fund and capacity constraints. However, I am confident that we can achieve success. Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan city but its citizen involvement makes it unique. Here, citizens are willing to spend time and put effort into the development of their city.” Maddineni added.

Speaking about the survey that was conducted by Janaagraha, Srinivas Alavilli, Head, Civic Participation at Janaagraha, said: “Thousands of meetings have been conducted. Many nodal officers are doing excellent jobs. We noticed that wards with active citizen groups have ward committees that are functioning well. And there are also a few wards where the meetings have not been conducted. All this information is important for the BBMP to understand ways to strengthen ward committees.”

“With over 4,200 ward committee meetings happening in the city over a 12-month period, clearly decentralization is slowly coming alive in Namma Bengaluru… Citizen efforts will go a long way in keeping this flame burning for better outcomes for all residents in this city,” said Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha.