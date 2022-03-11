War of words between Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah in Karnataka Assembly

A verbal duel ensued between former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah in the Karnataka Assembly, a day after the results of the Assembly elections in five states.

Attacking the Congress, Yediyurappa said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP in the state will move a step ahead towards achieving “Congress-mukt Bharat.”

“It is clear from the election results in five states that Congress is decimated and does not have leadership in the country. The same situation will happen in Karnataka too. It is certain the BJP will come back to power in Karnataka by winning 135-140 seats. Be mentally prepared for sitting in the opposition,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah said I was removed from the chief minister’s post, but people of the country and the state know that I resigned voluntarily and made Basavaraj Bommai the chief minister,” he added.

In response, Siddaramaiah said, “He (Yediyurappa) was speaking out of pain after having to quit the chief minister’s post and reminded that he was in tears while stepping down. People have already decided to throw the BJP out of power and bring Congress back. BJP has retained power where they were in power. How many seats did BJP win in Punjab? Just two.”

Meanwhile, JD(S) deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur said his party was also working with confidence towards independently coming to power in the state and having its own chief minister after the 2023 Assembly polls.