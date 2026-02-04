Wanted for 24 murders, Bihar father-son duo hiding in Bengaluru for a year held

The Bihar Government had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 4, 2026 08:08 PM IST
father-son duoManik Singh, 30, and his father Manoj Singh, 65, were arrested in Bengaluru.
Two notorious criminals from Bihar who had been on the run for nearly a year and were carrying cash rewards on their heads were arrested from Bengaluru by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF), the police said on Wednesday.

The police said the arrested men—Manik Singh, 30, and his father Manoj Singh, 65—face more than 40 criminal cases, including over 24 murder cases, registered against them across Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The Bihar Government had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to their arrest, officials said.

According to the police, Manik Singh had been living within the limits of the Kodigehalli police station over the past year, while his father would stay with him occasionally. They had been using Bengaluru as a hideout during this period until they were tracked down by the Bihar Police, officers said.

“The two had been absconding from Bihar for the past one year in connection with a murder case and were surviving on small, part-time jobs,” a police officer said.

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said a team from the Bihar Police arrived in Bengaluru and conducted the operation. Acting in coordination with the North East Division deputy commissioner of police, they arrested the two men.

“The Kodigehalli police extended full cooperation to the Bihar Police team during the operation,” the commissioner told reporters.

The police are now investigating who sheltered the men in Bengaluru and are verifying their activities during the period they stayed in the city.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

