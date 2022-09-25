Waiting for autopsy report to ascertain cause of former IAF trainee’s death: Bengaluru police

Six Indian Air Force (IAF) officials have been charged with murder following the recent death of a former Air Force Technical College (AFTC) trainee in Bengaluru.

On September 21, Ankit Kumar Jha, 27, a former AFTC trainee who had been discharged from service following a court of inquiry, was found dead in an unoccupied hostel room at the AFTC. A police official said they have found a seven-page note purportedly written by Ankit wherein he has named a few IAF officers and stated that they were harassing him.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Vinayak Patil said they have not arrested anyone in the case so far. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. We have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” he added.

A police official said they are expecting to receive the post-mortem report Monday.

He said the IAF’s court of inquiry was ordered over disciplinary issues and Ankit was dismissed from the service after he was found guilty of the charges. An officer was appointed to stay with him till he left the campus. September 21 was supposed to be his last day on the AFTC campus and he was found dead the same day, the police officer added.

An lAF officer in Delhi told indianexpress.com that the Air Force would come out with an official statement on the incident shortly. “We can’t divulge more details at the moment. However, the official details will be released before the public soon. The case is under investigation,” he said.

The murder complaint was registered by Ankit’s younger brother Aman on September 21. Aman later filed an additional complaint alleging tampering with evidence. He alleged that the officers who have been named in Aman’s ‘note’ were also involved in tampering with evidence. The complainant has demanded that the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

When indianexpress.com contacted Aman, he said that he was not in a position to talk. “My parents are yet to come out of the shock and will not be able to talk about anything,” he added.