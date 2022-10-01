scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Wages of BBMP engineers will be withheld if no progress made in encroachment removal: HC

The work of filling potholes is also not adequate, the court said adding motorists are put to inconvenience. The court then adjourned the matter to October 27.

In the same report, it was claimed that "221 potholes on major roads in the city have been filled using hot mix". (File)

The Karnataka High Court has warned the civic body Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that if the encroachments on Rajakaluves (storm water drains) under its jurisdiction is not cleared, an appropriate order will have to be issued against its Chief Commissioner.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Friday heard a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by four persons regarding the filling of potholes on roads under the jurisdiction of BBMP.

During the hearing, the advocate for BBMP submitted an action-taken report claiming that 10 encroachments have been cleared from September 19, 2022 till date. Another 592 encroachments on storm water drains need to be cleared, the court was informed.

Also Read |Karnataka High Court sets aside reservation list for Bengaluru civic polls

In the same report, it was claimed that “221 potholes on major roads in the city have been filled using hot mix”.

View All
He submitted that the roads of Mahadevpur zone (324 km) are being re-asphalted and work along 427 km of roads has started.

After recording the submission, the bench said the report does not look satisfactory.

Also Read |SWD encroachment: 2 buildings demolished in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura zone

It warned that if BBMP does not show progress in this matter, the civic body will be ordered to withhold the wages of engineers.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 02:13:25 pm
Mrs Uddhav Thackeray’s star appearance on Eknath Shinde turf has Sena applauding, speculating

