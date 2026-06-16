Amid West Asia conflict, Karnataka university orders Saturday online classes

In an effort to support national fuel conservation initiatives following the West Asia conflict, engineering colleges affiliated with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka will switch to online classes on Saturdays starting this week.

In a circular issued to all its institutions, VTU stated: “By the direction of the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, it is hereby informed that classes for students of Constituent, Affiliated, and Autonomous Engineering Colleges, Schools of Architecture, and University Departments of VTU Belagavi shall be conducted through online mode on all working Saturdays of the month (2nd, 4th, and occasional 5th Saturdays) with immediate effect and until further orders.”