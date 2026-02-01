VTU app shows Karnataka engineering students faking internships with details of bars and gyms

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A new internship tracking app used by Karnataka’s Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has revealed that several engineering students across the state have submitted fraudulent information for the mandatory internship programme, with some of the “companies” cited turning out to be bars, restaurants, gymnasiums, and even vacant sites.
As many as 82,000 students have registered with 14,000 companies for internships starting from February 2 . However, a location verification conducted by VTU, Belagavi, found that a lot of these companies either did not exist or were fake but were ready to offer internships to the students.
Students are required to share the location of their internship companies, allowing VTU to verify the authenticity of their claims. Despite these measures, a number of students have continued attempting to deceive the institution.
“We found that the location of an internship was a gym, another one was a bar, a technology company in Denmark, but in the same name, there was a salon in Bengaluru where the student had enrolled. We will blacklist those companies,” a VTU official said.
“In one case, the GPS location showed us an isolated vacant land, and there was no company. Some engineering students have enrolled with companies in the food and hospitality industry, which has nothing to do with their branches. We are going to blacklist the companies as well as summon students to rectify their mistakes. We are not initiating action now but letting them off with warnings. But in future, we will initiate action,” the official said.
Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar said in a statement, “If students bring fake certificates from some companies and submit them to VTU, it will not work. We will verify everything. Students must show their smartness in work, not in attempting such fraud.”
More than 85,000 students are qualified to do the internships. Engineering students under VTU must provide a six-month internship certificate while they are in the seventh and eighth semesters of their course. Nine credits have been allocated for the internship. VTU has a portal for companies offering internships to register.
Although VTU has made it mandatory that the students are paid for the internships by the companies, some students allege that the companies are demanding money from them.
An engineering student told indianexpress.com, “I have been asked Rs 40,000 to pay for the internship. There is a huge demand (students) and less supply (companies). There are a lot of fraudulent companies that have collected our details from the portal and are approaching us for money,” the student said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Ministry of Railways has received a record-breaking allocation of Rs 2,93,030 crore in the Union Budget 2026-27. The budget also includes plans for seven high-speed rail corridors, including the Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Varanasi routes. Key areas of focus for spending include new line construction, gauge conversion, and rolling stock.