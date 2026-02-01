VTU app shows Karnataka engineering students faking internships with details of bars and gyms

A new internship tracking app used by Karnataka’s Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has revealed that several engineering students across the state have submitted fraudulent information for the mandatory internship programme, with some of the “companies” cited turning out to be bars, restaurants, gymnasiums, and even vacant sites.

As many as 82,000 students have registered with 14,000 companies for internships starting from February 2 . However, a location verification conducted by VTU, Belagavi, found that a lot of these companies either did not exist or were fake but were ready to offer internships to the students.

Students are required to share the location of their internship companies, allowing VTU to verify the authenticity of their claims. Despite these measures, a number of students have continued attempting to deceive the institution.