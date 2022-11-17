Voter data irregularities: Allegations baseless, but will conduct ‘comprehensive probe’, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he would issue directions for a comprehensive probe regarding a private NGO collecting voter information in Bengaluru city, even as he maintained that the allegations leveled by Congress were ‘baseless’.

His response was following a news conference by Congress, where it alleged that a private NGO had collected voter information in violation of Representation of People’s Act and other legislation, and demanded the resignation of Bommai as he was the in-charge minister for Bengaluru.

Bommai said that voter awareness programmes under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) are routinely taken up by the Election Commission and were entrusted to NGOs by local bodies. “The NGO has misused (its ambit of creating voter awareness) is what has come out. I will see that the entire episode – right from the Election Commission sanctioning it (SVEEP), BBMP handing it over to the NGO, NGO misusing it and further links (to any politician is investigated). I will issue directions for a comprehensive probe,” he told reporters.

Responding to a question, he said that if the NGO had misused its position, it will be inquired into and action will be taken against them. “That is not an issue at all. What is the proof that private information was shared? Nothing is on paper,” he said, adding that the allegations were baseless.

There is no proof at all, Bommai said, adding “We are not shying (away) from any inquiry. We will do the inquiry. I have asked the BBMP Commissioner to file a case (against the NGO). What else do you want?”

On Thursday morning, Congress convened an emergency press meet following an expose about few NGOs – such as Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust and DAP Hombale Private Ltd – collecting key electoral data such as age, sex, voter id number, Aadhaar number of voters in all the constituencies of Bengaluru and uploading it on their app ‘Digital Sameeksha’. The entire process was illegal and was done in cahoots with the CM, BBMP and Election Commission, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had alleged. The Opposition party had demanded the resignation of Bommai and a probe under Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court to reveal the wrongdoing.

Bommai said that Congress was resorting to such allegations and demands as it was ‘bankrupt of ideas’. “Their demand for resignation is laughable…. If resignation is the yardstick, Congress CMs should have resigned a 100 times,” he added.