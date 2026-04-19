Voter count at 88.95 lakh for Greater Bengaluru Authority corporation elections, West has the highest tally

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The final electoral roll for elections to five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) was published on Saturday, recording a total electorate of approximately 88.95 lakh voters across 369 wards.BV
The final count reflects a marginal increase of 2,833 voters over the draft list published on March 9, which had stood at 88.92 lakh. The electorate comprises around 45.7 lakh men, 43.2 lakh women, and 1,635 others. The number of polling stations has been slightly reduced from 8,044 in the draft to 8,023 in the final roll.
The revision exercise, launched in early January, involved multiple stages – including two rounds of draft publication, an objection-filing window, and final corrections to eliminate duplication and errors.
Ward-wise data reveals significant variation in voter strength. Subramanyapura ward in the South City Corporation leads with 53,660 registered voters, while Vijayanagar ward in the West City Corporation records the lowest at 12,897.
With the rolls finalised, election authorities will now turn their attention to poll scheduling and logistical preparations. Citizens have been urged to verify their details through the official GBA website at gba.karnataka.gov.in/home or at designated help centres. Ward-level access to voter lists has also been enabled for greater convenience.
Chief Election Officer Maheshwar Rao assured that any ward-level mapping discrepancies flagged by residents would be addressed. He added that those whose names are not in the final list can still be added to the supplementary electoral roll to be published later.
With the announcement of the final electoral roll, the elections can be held within the next 45 days. However, as the National Census and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India are underway, the GBA has reportedly sought to defer the elections by three months.
|SL. No
|City Corporations
|Wards
|Polling stations
|Voters
|Men
|Women
|Others
|Total
|1.
|Bengaluru Central
|63
|1,303
|7,26,445
|6,98,928
|303
|14,25,676
|2.
|Bengaluru North
|72
|1,706
|9,94,319
|9,59,572
|381
|19,54,272
|3.
|Bengaluru South
|72
|1,614
|9,03,348
|8,41,040
|223
|17,44,611
|4.
|Bengaluru East
|50
|919
|5,49,170
|4,91,968
|258
|10,41,396
|5.
|Bengaluru West
|112
|2,482
|13,96,470
|13,29,635
|468
|27,26,573
|Total
|369
|8,024
|45,69,752
|43,21,143
|1,633
|88,92,528
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