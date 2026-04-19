Voter count at 88.95 lakh for Greater Bengaluru Authority corporation elections, West has the highest tally

The number of polling stations has been slightly reduced from 8,044 in the draft to 8,023 in the final roll. (File Photo)

The final electoral roll for elections to five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) was published on Saturday, recording a total electorate of approximately 88.95 lakh voters across 369 wards.BV

The final count reflects a marginal increase of 2,833 voters over the draft list published on March 9, which had stood at 88.92 lakh. The electorate comprises around 45.7 lakh men, 43.2 lakh women, and 1,635 others. The number of polling stations has been slightly reduced from 8,044 in the draft to 8,023 in the final roll.

The revision exercise, launched in early January, involved multiple stages – including two rounds of draft publication, an objection-filing window, and final corrections to eliminate duplication and errors.