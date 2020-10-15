Sandalwood drug case: Bengaluru CCB raids Vivek Oberoi’s Mumbai residence in search of Aditya Alva

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. (File)

Following a tip-off, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Thursday raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s Mumbai residence in search of Aditya Alva, one of the main accused in the Sandalwood drug case.

Alva is the son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Vivek Oberoi. He is amongst the 12 accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal which is being investigated by the CCB.

According to CCB, Aditya has been absconding ever since the police started probing the drug case.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandip Patil said: “We have received information that Alva is in Vivek Oberoi’s house, so we wanted to check. We have obtained a court warrant and the CCB team has gone to his house in Mumbai. The search is still going on.”

Last month the CCB had raided Aditya Alva’s residence in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. Earlier it had also issued a lookout notice against Alva.

The raid at Vivek Oberoi’s house comes days after CCB police carried out searches at various premises belonging to Ricky Rai, son of “reformed” don late Muthappa Rai in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.

Police have so far arrested Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and realtor Rahul Thonse in connection with the case.

Ragini and Sanjjanaa were remanded to judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city. Ragini was arrested by the CCB police on September 4, Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8 after the police raided their residence.

Earlier, filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh, while giving his statement to the CCB on the Kannada film industry drug scandal, claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drug trade.

