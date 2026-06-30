Exam ended at 5.30 pm, results out at 5.35 pm: How this Karnataka university made history

Karnataka’s Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) shattered all previous records by declaring the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) sixth-semester examination results exactly five minutes after the final exam concluded on Tuesday.

The results were jointly released by VTU Vice Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof U J Ujwal. A total of 60,856 students appeared for the exams across the state, registering an overall pass percentage of 76.84 per cent.

The final practical exam concluded at 5.30 om on Tuesday, and the university published the complete results online by 5.35 pm, completing the entire evaluation cycle 21 days earlier than the previous academic year.