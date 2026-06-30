Exam ended at 5.30 pm, results out at 5.35 pm: How this Karnataka university made history

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Karnataka’s Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) shattered all previous records by declaring the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) sixth-semester examination results exactly five minutes after the final exam concluded on Tuesday.
The results were jointly released by VTU Vice Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof U J Ujwal. A total of 60,856 students appeared for the exams across the state, registering an overall pass percentage of 76.84 per cent.
The final practical exam concluded at 5.30 om on Tuesday, and the university published the complete results online by 5.35 pm, completing the entire evaluation cycle 21 days earlier than the previous academic year.
To understand how a university can evaluate tens of thousands of engineering students in a matter of minutes, VTU officials explained that the secret lies in digital integration and scheduling.
The theory phase: The sixth-semester theory examinations were held between May 18 and June 17. Because VTU uses a fully digital evaluation system, all theory papers were scanned, evaluated online by professors, and their marks were locked into the university’s central software weeks ago.
The practical phase: The final step was the practical examinations, which ran from June 18 to June 30. Internal and external invigilators were instructed to enter practical and viva marks directly into the secure VTU digital portal immediately after each student finished their lab exam on Tuesday.
The moment the clock struck 5.30 pm, the software compiled the pre-existing theory data with the freshly submitted practical marks, auto-generating the final marksheets within five minutes.
This milestone is part of an ongoing tech-driven initiative by the university administration to eliminate students’ anxiety about long waiting periods.
“Students wait eagerly for their results, which directly impacts their higher education and placement timelines,” Vice Chancellor Vidyashankar said.
“With meticulous planning and proper digital preparation, we achieved this near-instantaneous release. I congratulate the entire VTU administrative staff, the examination section, and our affiliated college faculty who worked tirelessly to make this happen.”
Registrar (Evaluation) Prof UJ Ujwal said, “We adopted digital evaluation and prepared to announce results quickly. This was possible with everyone’s cooperation.”
The university has consistently cut down its evaluation turnaround times over the last few academic years.
|Academic year/exam
|Number of students
|Result turnaround time
|2026 (6th semester)
|60,856
|5 minutes
|2026 (Final year)
|56,000
|10 minutes
|2025 (Final year)
|50,321
|1 hour
|2024–25 (6th semester)
|58,232
|10 days
|2023–24 (6th semester)
|49,997
|11 days
|2022–23 (6th semester)
|41,835
|10 days
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