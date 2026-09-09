Failed? This Karnataka university will let you retake exam when you’re ready

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In good news for engineering students at Karnataka’s Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), those who fail a subject will no longer have to wait months to reappear for the supplementary exam, as the university is set to introduce a “demand-based” re-exam system.
Under the new system, which is set to be implemented from the next academic session in April-May 2027, students can request a re-exam, and VTU will conduct it based on demand. Students can choose the exam date and even request exams on public holidays. Students will receive their results within 24 hours.
“Our priority is student welfare. To make exams convenient for students, I have decided to implement demand-based exams. All necessary preparations have been made. Even if a single student wishes to take the exam, we will conduct it,” Professor S Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, VTU, said.
The first public university in the state to adopt such an initiative, VTU oversees 220 engineering colleges with about 3 lakh students. Each year, around 70,000 students are admitted, and nearly 20 per cent fail in exams, the university said. Until now, such students had to wait six months or more to reappear.
According to VTU, once a student feels prepared, they can request a re-exam. Students can choose a convenient time—even on Sundays—and select their preferred exam centre. Based on the number of students, VTU will prepare the question paper. The university has a question bank of 500-600 papers, and question papers will be generated using artificial intelligence, VTU said.
At VTU, a four-year Bachelor of Engineering degree must be completed within eight years from the date of admission. For lateral entry, this is six years, and for architecture students, 10. VTU has yet to clarify whether there is a limit on the number of times a student can apply for a re-examination.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram