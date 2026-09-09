Failed? This Karnataka university will let you retake exam when you’re ready

Visvesvaraya Technological University oversees 220 engineering colleges. Each year, around 70,000 students are admitted, and nearly 20 per cent fail, the university said. ((Image from official website)

In good news for engineering students at Karnataka’s Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), those who fail a subject will no longer have to wait months to reappear for the supplementary exam, as the university is set to introduce a “demand-based” re-exam system.

Under the new system, which is set to be implemented from the next academic session in April-May 2027, students can request a re-exam, and VTU will conduct it based on demand. Students can choose the exam date and even request exams on public holidays. Students will receive their results within 24 hours.

“Our priority is student welfare. To make exams convenient for students, I have decided to implement demand-based exams. All necessary preparations have been made. Even if a single student wishes to take the exam, we will conduct it,” Professor S Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, VTU, said.