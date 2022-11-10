Comedian Vir Das’ show cancelled in Bengaluru following opposition from right-wing outfit

Comedian Vir Das’ show, scheduled to be held on Thursday evening in Bengaluru, was cancelled at the last minute following protests by a right-wing outfit.

In a post on Instagram, he said that the show was pushed due to unavoidable circumstances. “Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience,” he said.

Earlier this week, the right-wing group Hindu Janajagruthi Vedike had urged the police to cancel the permission given to Das to hold the show. The outfit alleged that Das will hurt Hindu religious sentiments through the show.

A letter submitted at the Vyalikaval police station by Mohan Gowda, state spokesperson of the outfit, demanded that “(sic) this program be canceled immediately”.

The comedian, according to the petition, had passed derogatory remarks against women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India at a show at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, which “denigrated the nation”, the outfit added.

The outfit took offence at a line in the Washington show where Vir Das said, “In India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night.”

“In this background, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a program in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore. When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal accidents [sic], such events which would vitiate the law and order (situation) and should not be allowed. We demand that this program should be canceled immediately,” the petition read.

The show was scheduled to take place at 5.30 pm at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram. The organiser of the event– YOSN Innovation– said in a statement that the event has been cancelled, according to news agency PTI.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the stand-up comedy show of Vir Das stands cancelled, which was scheduled on November 11, 2022 at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall,” YOSN Innovation said in its letter to the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall authorities.