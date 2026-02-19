Villagers demanding release of development fund block 150 garbage trucks, waste disposal affected in Bengaluru

Bellahalli processes waste from North and East Bengaluru. The city generates approximately 6,000 tonnes of waste daily (Representative image: Express Archive).

Waste collection across East and North Bengaluru was disrupted Wednesday after villagers blocked more than 150 garbage trucks near the Bellahalli waste processing unit, demanding the release of promised development funds.

The protest, which began on February 16, stems from allegations that infrastructure funds promised two years ago have not been released. Residents stopped trucks from unloading waste at the Bellahalli landfill, leaving vehicles stranded and disrupting routine garbage disposal operations.

ALSO READ | ‘Will dump waste in front of your houses’: D K Shivakumar takes on BJP MLAs over Bengaluru’s dumping yard standoff

The protesters said they would continue their agitation until the funds are disbursed, threatening to disrupt the city’s waste management system for an extended period.