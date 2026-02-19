Villagers demanding release of development fund block 150 garbage trucks, waste disposal affected in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Waste collection across East and North Bengaluru was disrupted Wednesday after villagers blocked more than 150 garbage trucks near the Bellahalli waste processing unit, demanding the release of promised development funds.
The protest, which began on February 16, stems from allegations that infrastructure funds promised two years ago have not been released. Residents stopped trucks from unloading waste at the Bellahalli landfill, leaving vehicles stranded and disrupting routine garbage disposal operations.
The protesters said they would continue their agitation until the funds are disbursed, threatening to disrupt the city’s waste management system for an extended period.
Bellahalli processes waste from North and East Bengaluru. The city generates approximately 6,000 tonnes of waste daily, spread across six landfill sites: Mittaganahalli, Kannur, Chikkanagamangala, Kannahalli, Doddabidarakallu, and Bellahalli.
Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) officials said talks would be held to resolve the crisis. An official said Rs 90 crore had been allocated for the area, but residents remain dissatisfied with the amount. The agency warned that waste collection could be partially affected citywide if disruptions persist.
Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao announced plans to convene a meeting and involve a local MLA to persuade protesters. “Funds are supposed to be released in stages, and it is already happening,” Rao stated.
During the Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly in Belagavi in December last year, Doddaballapur BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju opposed the government’s plan to restart a shut waste processing plant. Muniraju said that 25 lakh metric tonnes of garbage have already been dumped, causing a lot of trouble for local villagers.
