Villagers chase away Bidadi township survey officials with stones and brooms

As word spread about the arrival of survey officials, women from the village surrounded them with brooms. (Video grab)

A protest against the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project turned violent on Monday when residents of Mandalahalli village in Bengaluru South district attacked government officials over a land acquisition survey. Around 7,400 acres of land are to be acquired in nine villages for the project, popularly known as the Bidadi township project.

Though the protesters blocked the main road leading to the village, officials from the Joint Measurement Committee (JMC) reportedly used alternative roads to reach the site. As word spread, several women from the village hit the streets with brooms. They gathered at the survey spot, resulting in an altercation. As more people started arriving there, the officials had to leave fast, even as their vehicles were pelted with stones.