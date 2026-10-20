How Karnataka Police uncovered a ‘hit-and-run’ murder plot in Vijayapura

A woman who approached the police claiming her husband was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Karnataka’s Vijayapura was arrested along with her lover and his acquaintance for allegedly conspiring to murder him and stage his death as a road accident, the police said on Monday.

The police have also detained a minor boy who was involved in the crime.

Rajashekhar Biradar, 42, a resident of Ekata Nagar, was killed between 5 am and 5.30 am on October 4 while he was out on his routine morning walk on the road connecting Vijayapura Ring Road to Jumnal, the police said.

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According to the police, the speed of the vehicle and the presence of a man following Biradar before the accident raised suspicions about the circumstances of his death. “When we checked the CCTV footage, there was no reason for a vehicle to be driven at such high speed on that stretch of road at that time. This raised our suspicion and prompted us to investigate the case further,” Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police, Vijayapura, told The Indian Express.