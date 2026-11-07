Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was shot dead in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Thursday. The police arrested the prime accused, Samir Mulla, following an encounter on Saturday in which he sustained a bullet injury to his leg after allegedly pointing a country-made pistol at police personnel and attempting to escape.

Yasin, hailing from Vijayapura taluk, was allegedly shot dead around 5.15 pm on Thursday when he was returning home with his wife after visiting Mundewadi Hospital for a medical check-up. According to the police, the couple was travelling on a scooter when unidentified assailants intercepted them and opened fire. A bullet hit Yasin in the chest, killing him on the spot in the presence of his wife.