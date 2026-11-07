Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was shot dead in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Thursday. The police arrested the prime accused, Samir Mulla, following an encounter on Saturday in which he sustained a bullet injury to his leg after allegedly pointing a country-made pistol at police personnel and attempting to escape.
Yasin, hailing from Vijayapura taluk, was allegedly shot dead around 5.15 pm on Thursday when he was returning home with his wife after visiting Mundewadi Hospital for a medical check-up. According to the police, the couple was travelling on a scooter when unidentified assailants intercepted them and opened fire. A bullet hit Yasin in the chest, killing him on the spot in the presence of his wife.
Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said four special teams were formed to trace the assailants following the incident. The investigation revealed that the murder was allegedly the result of a rivalry following a clash during the Urus festival at Takke village on October 18.
During the sandal ceremony, a dispute over the sound system reportedly led to an altercation between Yasin and his associates and Samir’s group. Yasin and his associates allegedly assaulted members of Samir’s group, leaving some of them with head injuries.
Acting on specific information, the police tracked down Samir on Saturday. When personnel attempted to apprehend him, he allegedly pointed a country-made pistol at them.
“The police first fired a warning shot into the air and asked him to surrender. However, when he allegedly attempted to flee, the police opened fire, hitting him in the right leg. A police personnel was also injured during the operation. Both were shifted to the hospital and are said to be stable,” Nimbargi said.
The other three arrested have been identified as Rashid, Irshad and Kadhir. Police have identified six people as allegedly involved in the murder and are making efforts to arrest the remaining two suspects.
Investigations have also revealed that the country-made pistol allegedly used in the murder was procured from outside Karnataka three days before the shooting, Nimbargi said.
Further investigations are underway.