Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Vijayapura district police in Karnataka have successfully cracked a high-profile jewellery store robbery in Halasangi village, arresting two men and recovering valuables worth Rs 22 lakh.
The alleged robbery occurred on January 26 at around 3.30 pm when two masked men, riding a black Honda Unicorn motorcycle, entered the Bhoomika jewellery shop, owned by Maharudra Kanchagar. Armed with pistols, they allegedly threatened the owner and fled with 205 grams of gold and 1 kilogram of silver ornaments, while reportedly firing at bystanders during their escape.
Following the robbery, a case was registered at the Zalaki police station, Vijayanagar district, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for firearm violations and theft. Given the violent nature of the crime in a public area, the police treated the investigation as a top priority.
Under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police, special teams led by Deputy SP Sadashiv Kattimani (Indi subdivision) and DySP Sunil Kamble (CEN police station), with support from Chadachan, Zalaki, and Horti police stations, combined technical analysis and coordinated fieldwork to track down the accused.
The accused were identified as Hanamant, 28, a dairy businessman from Maharashtra, and Shivaraj, 28, a driver, also from Maharashtra. Both confessed to the crime during interrogation.
Recovered items include 205 grams of gold, 1 kilogram of silver, three pistols, 26 live cartridges, one air gun, the motorcycle used in the robbery, and clothing worn during the crime.
SP Laxman B Nimbargi praised the swift and meticulous investigation. “The accused were apprehended within 20 days thanks to sustained efforts, technical analysis, and seamless coordination among multiple teams”, he said. Officers involved received individual commendation certificates for their exemplary work.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
"Capital: A Weekly Journal of Commerce" was a groundbreaking newspaper that influenced commercial discussions in India for 91 years. Founded in Calcutta by Shirley Tremearne, it offered a well-rounded and credible perspective on trade, production, taxes, and politics.