How Karnataka Police tracked down armed robbers who targeted a village jewellery shop

The Vijayapura district police in Karnataka have successfully cracked a high-profile jewellery store robbery in Halasangi village, arresting two men and recovering valuables worth Rs 22 lakh.

The alleged robbery occurred on January 26 at around 3.30 pm when two masked men, riding a black Honda Unicorn motorcycle, entered the Bhoomika jewellery shop, owned by Maharudra Kanchagar. Armed with pistols, they allegedly threatened the owner and fled with 205 grams of gold and 1 kilogram of silver ornaments, while reportedly firing at bystanders during their escape.

Following the robbery, a case was registered at the Zalaki police station, Vijayanagar district, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for firearm violations and theft. Given the violent nature of the crime in a public area, the police treated the investigation as a top priority.