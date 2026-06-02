6 murders, 2 warring families: 12 arrested over Vijayapura land dispute killings in Karnataka

According to the police, the accused and the victims have been at loggerheads for more than two decades. (Image generated using AI)

Days after six members of a family were allegedly hacked to death in a village in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, the police said on Monday that 12 people have been arrested in the case and that the murders took place over a long-standing dispute between two families over 25 acres of land.

The incident took place in Govindapur village on May 29.

Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police, Vijayapura district, identified the accused as Kallanagouda Patil, 65, Mahasidda Biradar, 44, Mahesh Biradar, 22, Raju Ugar, 20, Yellappa Arakeri, 25, Layappa Biradar, 65, Subhash Biradar, 21, Raosaheb Biradar, 20, Gajananand Biradar, 20, Sanju Arakeri, 31, all natives of Govindapur, and Rajkumar Koli, 28, and Hanumanth Koli, 18, from Maharashtra.