Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

VietJet Air to refund airfare of travellers who booked flights from Bengaluru, Hyderabad

However, the airline firm has not apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers after it cancelled all its flights to Vietnam from the two cities.

Many travellers from Benglauru who had booked their air tickets on VietJet Air to Vietnam to celebrate Christmas and New Year were in for a shock when they came to the Kempegowda International Airport only to be told that their tickets were cancelled. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
As VietJet Air travellers from Benglauru continued to express their ire over cancellation of tickets to Vietnam, the Vietnamese low-cost carrier on Thursday told The Indian Express that it would implement a full refund policy to the affected passengers.

Though the airline company has clarified that the flights were cancelled due to “operational reasons”, it has not apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers nor has issued any clarity on the advertisements that was promoted online.

A statement from the airlines company said, “Due to operational reasons, VietJet announced to cancel all its flights from Bengaluru and Hyderabad since October 08, 2022. Passengers affected by the changes were notified via emails/phone contacts registered in their booking. Furthermore, to ensure the passengers’ rights, Vietjet has implemented a refund policy within 30 days for all passengers affected by cancellation of who seek to cancel their tickets.”

Many travellers from Benglauru who had booked their air tickets on VietJet Air to Vietnam to celebrate Christmas and New Year were in for a rude shock when they came to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) only to be told that their tickets were cancelled and that they had made the bookings on a route that never existed.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Bengaluru is not listed as the point of call for foreign carriers to travel to Vietnam. However, other cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Calcutta, Chennai, and 18 other cities in India have flights to Vietnam.

In fact, a lot of travellers had booked their flight tickets to Vietnam from Bengaluru in December and a few in November after coming across their advertisements online. On learning that VietJet Air does not operate flights from Bengaluru, travellers took to social media to vent their ire against the company for failing to respond to their queries and refunding their ticket amount

“For further details, passengers can contact VietJet via email: 19001886@vietjetair.com; or can reach out to VietJet’s Indian call centre: +91 11- 43640490,” the statement read.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 04:48:40 pm
