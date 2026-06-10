Karnataka farmer attempts suicide near Vidhana Soudha over NHAI compensation delay

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A farmer from Chikkamagaluru allegedly attempted suicide near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Tuesday afternoon, months after his protest in the area, claiming that delays in compensation for land acquired for a National Highway project had left him under severe financial and mental stress.
T N Vishukumar, a farmer and sandalwood cultivator from Haliyur village in Tarikere taluk, allegedly tried to attempt suicide near Vidhana Soudha around 12.45 pm. Police personnel deployed in the area intervened immediately, prevented the attempt and detained him.
According to the Bengaluru police, Vishukumar alleged that 1.5 acres of his land were acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2016 for a highway project. He claimed that compensation for the acquired land and the sandalwood trees growing on it was initially estimated at around Rs 62 crore, but was later reduced to Rs 62 lakh following a Forest Department valuation.
A senior police officer said Vishukumar has been protesting over the issue for several years and has repeatedly approached government authorities seeking compensation.
“On Tuesday, he attempted to stage a protest near Vidhana Soudha and tried to take the extreme step. Our personnel intervened immediately and prevented any harm. He has raised grievances regarding compensation for land acquired for a highway project. Necessary legal action has been initiated,” the officer said.
The latest suicide attempt comes months after Vishukumar staged a protest at Vidhana Soudha on February 10. He allegedly chopped branches of a sandalwood tree inside the high-security premises to protest over inadequate compensation for sandalwood trees felled on his land acquired for a National Highway project.
He was detained and booked by the police following the incident.
A notice was issued directing him to appear before the court. The police have also submitted a report to the jurisdictional court, stating that he allegedly staged a protest without prior permission and caused public inconvenience.
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