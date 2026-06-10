Karnataka farmer attempts suicide near Vidhana Soudha over NHAI compensation delay

A senior police officer said the farmer has been protesting over the issue for several years and has repeatedly approached government authorities seeking compensation. (File Photo)

A farmer from Chikkamagaluru allegedly attempted suicide near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Tuesday afternoon, months after his protest in the area, claiming that delays in compensation for land acquired for a National Highway project had left him under severe financial and mental stress.

T N Vishukumar, a farmer and sandalwood cultivator from Haliyur village in Tarikere taluk, allegedly tried to attempt suicide near Vidhana Soudha around 12.45 pm. Police personnel deployed in the area intervened immediately, prevented the attempt and detained him.

According to the Bengaluru police, Vishukumar alleged that 1.5 acres of his land were acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2016 for a highway project. He claimed that compensation for the acquired land and the sandalwood trees growing on it was initially estimated at around Rs 62 crore, but was later reduced to Rs 62 lakh following a Forest Department valuation.