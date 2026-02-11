Vidhana Soudha employee held for allegedly stealing 300 gm gold, cash from Karnataka minister’s office

CCTV footage allegedly showed a watch-and-ward staff member posted at Vidhana Soudha, picking up the unattended handbag from the office area and leaving with it.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 11, 2026 06:25 PM IST
Karnataka Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh.Karnataka Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh. (Source: FB)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bengaluru police Tuesday arrested a ‘D’ Group employee for allegedly stealing a bag containing around 300 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from the office of Karnataka Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh.

The Vidhana Soudha police said the complaint was filed by Naveen, who had visited the minister’s office and inadvertently left his handbag behind on the premises. Naveen, a person with disability, realised the bag was missing only after returning home, they said.

He came back the following day to search for it. When he could not find it, he lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police station.

During the preliminary investigation, officers examined CCTV footage from within the high-security premises. The footage allegedly showed Antony, a watch-and-ward staff member posted at Vidhana Soudha, picking up the unattended handbag from the office area and leaving with it.

Antony was subsequently detained and taken into custody. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the theft.

Police officers said that while a portion of the stolen gold and cash has been recovered, efforts are underway to trace the remaining valuables.

Sources indicated that the bag may not have undergone strict scrutiny at the security checkpoint while entering the premises. They added that since the complainant is a person with disability, the security screening may not have been as thorough.

Story continues below this ad

The police have registered a theft case and are continuing the investigation to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine whether others were involved.

The incident has raised concerns about possible security lapses and internal monitoring at Vidhana Soudha, one of the state’s most secure government complexes.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
nirmala sitharaman
LIVE: FM Sitharaman says 'ready to work with states'
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
Advertisement