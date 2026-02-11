Vidhana Soudha employee held for allegedly stealing 300 gm gold, cash from Karnataka minister’s office

The Bengaluru police Tuesday arrested a ‘D’ Group employee for allegedly stealing a bag containing around 300 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from the office of Karnataka Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh.

The Vidhana Soudha police said the complaint was filed by Naveen, who had visited the minister’s office and inadvertently left his handbag behind on the premises. Naveen, a person with disability, realised the bag was missing only after returning home, they said.

He came back the following day to search for it. When he could not find it, he lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police station.