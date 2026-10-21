Bihar worker held in Bengaluru over viral AI video of Vidhana Soudha bomb blast

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old migrant worker from Bihar for allegedly uploading an AI-generated video depicting a bomb blast at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature.
The video, posted on Instagram, showed an edited explosion at the building. The police are questioning Hazarat Ali, who uploaded it, to establish his motive and whether others were involved. They are also trying to determine whether the video was intended to cause panic or had any other purpose.
According to the police, Ali, a daily-wage pipe fitter, had come to Bengaluru a few months ago.
The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when an Instagram account named “jnx_king_h_g” uploaded the video showing the accused making a gun gesture and pretending to shoot at Vidhana Soudha, followed by an edited clip showing an explosion at the building and carrying the caption, ‘Vidhanasabha Uda Diya Bam se’.
According to the police, they registered a case on Tuesday after the video came to their notice during digital surveillance.
“The video was created using Artificial Intelligence to make it appear as though a bomb had exploded at Vidhana Soudha. We are investigating why he created and uploaded the video, and whether anyone else was involved in its creation or circulation,” a police officer said.
Investigators are examining the circumstances under which the video was created and circulated.