Bihar worker held in Bengaluru over viral AI video of Vidhana Soudha bomb blast

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old migrant worker from Bihar for allegedly uploading an AI-generated video depicting a bomb blast at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature.

The video, posted on Instagram, showed an edited explosion at the building. The police are questioning Hazarat Ali, who uploaded it, to establish his motive and whether others were involved. They are also trying to determine whether the video was intended to cause panic or had any other purpose.

According to the police, Ali, a daily-wage pipe fitter, had come to Bengaluru a few months ago.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when an Instagram account named “jnx_king_h_g” uploaded the video showing the accused making a gun gesture and pretending to shoot at Vidhana Soudha, followed by an edited clip showing an explosion at the building and carrying the caption, ‘Vidhanasabha Uda Diya Bam se’.