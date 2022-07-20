Video: Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into Karnataka toll booth

Four persons were injured after a speeding ambulance crashed into a toll plaza after skidding off a wet road in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

In a chilling video that has surfaced online, the ambulance driver is seen losing control over the vehicle while making an attempt to cross the Byndoor toll gate. Within seconds, it rammed into the toll plaza and overturned.

While the occupants got thrown out of the vehicle due to the impact of the crash, the ambulance rammed a staff working at the plaza.

More details regarding the incident are awaited.