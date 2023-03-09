Video of auto driver attacking Rapido biker in Bengaluru goes viral

A video showing an auto driver allegedly harassing a Rapido taxi biker near the Indiranagar metro station in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The video shows the auto driver stopping the rider, snatching the pillion rider’s helmet, and smashing it on the road to express his anger against the ‘illegal’ operations of whiteboard two-wheeler bike taxis in the city.

The video was shared on Twitter on March 5 and drew sharp reactions from netizens who called out the auto driver for his rude behaviour. The Bengaluru city police also tweeted that the Indiranagar police were looking into the matter. The Indiranagar police said they have reached out to the victim and asked him to file a complaint.

In the video, the auto driver is heard saying: “Rapido bikes are operating illegally. This foreigner is riding Rapido bikes in the city without any fear. This shows how bad our auto (transport) department is. This foreigner was giving a ride to a lady even though he has a white number plate.” It looked like the video was filmed on the request of the auto driver.

A twitter user said, “this is the same auto driver cartel that hangs out at Indiranagar metro station. They have for years refused to ply and charged excess fare. This is right opposite Indiranagar Police Station but @BlrCityPolice has never taken any action on this gang.”

Another twitter user remarked, “Strict action must be taken against this auto driver for taking law into his hand and behaving like a goonda in broad daylight and goes to the extent of giving a lecture in video. Wonder what gives him this courage!!!”