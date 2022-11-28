Video shows Karnataka student’s outburst after asst prof calls him ‘Kasab’, varsity sets up probe panel

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Karnataka has set up an inquiry committee after a viral video purportedly showed an engineering student’s outburst after an assistant professor addressed him by the name of a terrorist.

The Muslim student, according to sources, objected after the assistant professor addressed him as “Kasab” in the classroom. Terrorist Ajmal Kasab was hanged for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

And ‘M’ guy told him off….. pic.twitter.com/e8utwrhLGO — Rukunuddin BaibarS (@Niceman131313) November 27, 2022

The 45-second video also showed the lecturer apologising to the student and saying that he was “just like my son”.

Soon after, a message by the student was also shared widely in which he said that the reason for his outburst was the lecturer “calling me by an unacceptable name ‘Kasab’, one of the biggest terrorists this country has ever seen… However, I had a conversation with the lecturer and realised that he genuinely meant that apology, and we as a student community must let it go as a genuine mistake.”

When contacted, S P Kar, director of PR and media at MAHE, told The Indian Express that an inquiry committee was constituted and the faculty was debarred from taking classes. “The committee will look into it and take appropriate action,” he said, adding that the remarks were against the ethos of the institution.