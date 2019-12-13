Watch: All smiles as CM Yediyurappa meets Siddaramaiah in hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa meets Congress leader Siddaramaiah in hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa meets Congress leader Siddaramaiah in hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa met former CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah in a Bengaluru hospital Thursday and inquired about his health. Siddaramaiah was hospitalised on Wednesday for an angioplasty treatment.

Yediyurappa was accompanied to the hospital by ministers K S Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai. In a video that is viral on social media, the leaders are seen engaging in jovial conversation.

In the video, Eshwarappa is heard telling Siddaramaiah, “It is now guaranteed that you have a heart,” to which Siddaramaiah responds, “You thought I didn’t?”

Replying, Eshwarappa said, “I had not said that openly.”

Siddaramaiah then quips, “Well, I don’t know what or how you’ve learnt about the human anatomy.”

Cutting across party lines, several leaders wished Siddaramaiah a speedy recovery. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and former CM H D Kumaraswamy wishing him good health Thursday.

Speaking to the media at the hospital, Siddaramaiah said, “I am fine and doctors have advised me to rest for two more days, after which I will be discharged. Do not worry about my health.” He also appealed to his supporters to refrain from visiting him at hospital.

I am completely

all right and healthy. ಊಹಾಪೋಹಗಳಿಗೆ ಕಿವಿಗೊಡಬೇಡಿ.

ಈಗಲೇ ಮನೆಗೆ ಹೋಗಬಹುದು.‌

ಅಲ್ಲಿ‌ ನೋಡಲು ಬರುವ ಜನರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಜಾಸ್ತಿಯಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.

ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಎರಡು ದಿನ ಇಲ್ಲೇ ಇರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಸದ್ಯ ಯಾರೂ ಅಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಬರುವುದು ಬೇಡ. ಮನೆಗೆ ಮರಳಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ಬನ್ನಿ. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 12, 2019

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is MLA of Varuna constituency in Mysuru, said, “My father has a heart problem, even earlier he had a similar angioplasty. He underwent angioplasty on doctor’s advice, and his health is stable now.”

On December 9, after the Congress’s dismal showing in the Karnataka bypolls where it managed to win only two (Hunsur and Shivajinagar) out of 15 seats, Siddaramaiah had resigned as the Congress Legislature Party leader.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd