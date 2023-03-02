Vice President Dhankhar hits out at BBC, says cannot treat Supreme Court’s order on Gujarat riots irrelevant

Hitting out at the BBC for its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that the Supreme Court’s judgment cannot be “irrelevant”.

Dhankar was speaking in Bengaluru during the virtual inaugural event of the Bengaluru Indian Institute of Management’s (IIM) Management Development Centre block on their new campus.

Referring to the discussion around the controversial documentary on the Gujarat riots, Dhankhar, without naming the media organisation, said that those believing in nationalism can’t choose to remain silent when one tries to play politics “the other way around”.

“An investigation controlled by the highest court of the land, and mark my words, now that 20-year investigation at all levels — trial court, High Court, SIT, Supreme Court as it culminated into a judgment of the Supreme Court in 2022. And we have a documentary they did not think was relevant for 20 years? No, 20 years wasn’t relevant to them, after the highest court of the land, an independent court mechanism of the country came to a firm conclusion in 2022. You plan to play politics the other way around and you want a citizen of this country believing in nationalism to keep quiet?” he said.

He also attacked the BBC for dumping information in the country in the way that suited them and for engaging in “some kind of flouting of narratives”.

Watch Live: Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar’s address after inaugurating the Management Development Centre at IIM Bangalore in Bengaluru today. @iimb_official https://t.co/mF7LKvsAJ5 — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) March 1, 2023

Dhankhar also warned the nation to be extremely careful about a “sinister kind of politics” which he claims is practised within and outside the country to tarnish and taint India’s governance, democratic polity, and institutions.

“Can I allow anyone under that guard to make any statement about you, about your institute, about an individual, about an industry unverified and uncorroborated? Being part of a campaign or otherwise, setting a flouted narrative? No. This immunity comes with a great responsibility and a deep sense of accountability. I cannot allow Rajya Sabha to be an akhada of free fall of information, making allegations against anyone. You’re entitled to make any statement but authenticate it, be responsible about it,” the Vice President pointed out.

While heaping praise on startups, Dhankhar also said that by the turn of the decade, India would be the third-largest economy in the world. “This has not come about by established industrialists. It has come about because there are people like you who have stepped into the larger world of startups, and they have impacted development massively. And that is why our startups are attracting investment from the giants in the industry and they get publicity that ‘yes, a top industrialist has invested in that startup’,” the Rajya Sabha chairman said.