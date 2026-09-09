Alcoholic autorickshaw driver stabs wife to death, kills himself in Bengaluru

The couple had been married for 17 years and had two children. (Photo by special arrangement)

A 38-year-old autorickshaw driver is suspected of killing himself after stabbing his wife to death at their home in Bengaluru’s Vibhutipura area following a quarrel on Tuesday night, the police said.

According to the police, they received a call around 6-6.30 am on Wednesday about two bodies being found at the house. On reaching there, they found the woman, Shruthi, 30, dead with multiple stab injuries. Her husband Raghavendra, 38, was found to have allegedly died by suicide.

The police suspect Raghavendra attacked Shruthi with a beer bottle, resulting in her death.

“Preliminary inquiries indicate that the couple had frequent arguments. Raghavendra was addicted to alcohol and spent most of his earnings on it. We are questioning family members and relatives to ascertain what led to the incident,” said Saidulu Advath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield.