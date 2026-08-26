Veterinary recruitment probe: Karnataka Police summon suspended PSC chief

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police Wednesday issued a summons to the suspended chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged fraud in the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers.

The notice directing Sahukar to appear before the CID on August 27 comes on the heels of Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot ordering his suspension for a second time, following the state Cabinet’s recommendations over corruption allegations.

According to police sources, investigators are currently awaiting forensic analysis of examination papers. “The CID has sent 758 OMR sheets, including originals and candidate copies, from the veterinarians’ exam for forensic analysis. A report on the markings is awaited as the investigation progresses,” a police source said.