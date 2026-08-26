Veterinary recruitment probe: Karnataka Police summon suspended PSC chief

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The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police Wednesday issued a summons to the suspended chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged fraud in the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers.
The notice directing Sahukar to appear before the CID on August 27 comes on the heels of Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot ordering his suspension for a second time, following the state Cabinet’s recommendations over corruption allegations.
According to police sources, investigators are currently awaiting forensic analysis of examination papers. “The CID has sent 758 OMR sheets, including originals and candidate copies, from the veterinarians’ exam for forensic analysis. A report on the markings is awaited as the investigation progresses,” a police source said.
The development comes amid the wider probe, with the Enforcement Directorate recently conducting searches at 21 locations across Karnataka and Gujarat in connection with the alleged scam. Premises searched included the KPSC headquarters in Bengaluru, the residences of Sahukar and KPSC member Shanta Hosmani, offices of Edutest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (the agency handling digital evaluation), and homes of several selected candidates.
According to an ED statement, middlemen allegedly contacted candidates, including the complainant, demanding bribes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh each to secure their selection.
“The complainant submitted audio recordings of these middlemen to law enforcement. The complaints also allege question paper leaks, OMR answer sheet tampering, and manipulation to favour relatives of KPSC officials,” the statement added.
The CID probe stems from a July 25 complaint lodged by an aspirant, Dr Manjunath, alleging that the entrance examination was rigged.
The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 400 veterinary officer posts in the state Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. The competitive exam was held on January 8, and the final selection list was published on July 17.
Complainants allege that after the exam, middlemen offered to boost marks for candidates falling short of the cutoff in exchange for Rs 80 lakh, demanding an advance payment of Rs 40 lakh.
Sahukar has been booked for cheating by breach of contract under Section 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means of Recruitment) Act, 2023.
During an anticipatory bail hearing, Sahukar argued that there was “no direct allegation” linking him to the fraud, claiming the case was politically motivated and denying any relationship with candidates identified as his relatives. A special court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on August 11.
The latest summons follows Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s order suspending Sahukar over corruption charges and allegations that he facilitated the illegal selection of his daughter for a government post in the state industries department using a fake income certificate.
Sahukar was initially suspended on July 10, but the Karnataka High Court quashed the order on August 18 on procedural grounds, holding that it lacked the formal “aid and advice” of the state Cabinet. The Cabinet subsequently approved and recommended his suspension on August 21.
Sahukar was appointed KPSC chairman in 2021 during the tenure of the previous BJP government led by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
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