Vet killed by hippo at Shivamogga zoo to get memorial: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre

The vet was keen to check on the pregnant hippo, as it was sluggish.

The Karnataka Government will construct a memorial of Dr Sameeksha Reddy, the young veterinarian killed by a hippopotamus at Tyavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga earlier this month, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said Tuesday.

Reddy, 27, was killed by the pregnant hippo late on March 19, when she visited the zoo to check on animals. She joined the zoo on a contract basis as a trainee veterinary officer around a month before the accident.

Speaking in the Karnataka Assembly, Khandre said the vet’s family declined the state government’s Rs 30 lakh relief. “Her family said that she had great concern for animals and suggested that the relief be used in her memory instead,” he said.