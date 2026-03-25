Vet killed by hippo at Shivamogga zoo to get memorial: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre

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The Karnataka Government will construct a memorial of Dr Sameeksha Reddy, the young veterinarian killed by a hippopotamus at Tyavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga earlier this month, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said Tuesday.
Reddy, 27, was killed by the pregnant hippo late on March 19, when she visited the zoo to check on animals. She joined the zoo on a contract basis as a trainee veterinary officer around a month before the accident.
Speaking in the Karnataka Assembly, Khandre said the vet’s family declined the state government’s Rs 30 lakh relief. “Her family said that she had great concern for animals and suggested that the relief be used in her memory instead,” he said.
Khandre said the vet, along with two colleagues, entered the zoo to administer antibiotics to a bird. “After that, she went to check on the pregnant hippo, which was in a different enclosure. She went out of curiosity. She fell down the ladder (on her way back from the enclosure). Hearing the noise, the hippo attacked her,” he said.
This was in response to Shivamogga MLA SN Channabasappa, who raised questions about the Shivamogga zoo accident.
The minister said the government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the accident. Noting that zoos in the state lacked a standard operating procedure, he said the government would draft it soon.
“As per preliminary information, she went to the enclosure on her own accord. The investigation, however, is continuing. If there was any dereliction of duty, we would take action,” Khandre said.
The vet was keen to check on the pregnant hippo, as it was sluggish. Previously, the hippo had lost calves after birth. Reddy examined the animal using a thermal camera and was climbing out of the enclosure when she was attacked.
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