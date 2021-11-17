Naidu inaugurates Bengaluru Tech Summit; Australian PM announces setting up consulate-general

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Naidu said, “This summit is the confluence of the best minds, it is sure to bring the innovation needed. The basic philosophy of India is to share and care. We have to share our experiences and emerge with new ideas. Happiness should be the ultimate goal of any innovation.”

The three-day hybrid event is expected to see a virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who virtually attended the summit on Wednesday, announced that Australia will soon establish a consulate-general in Bengaluru.

“I am pleased to announce that we are establishing our consulate-general in Bengaluru. What better place than a city that has a third of the world’s unicorns,” he said.

“Australia and India are diverse multicultural democracies. Technology is at the forefront of the comprehensive strategic partnership that our countries have signed,” Morrison added.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also attended the summit virtually and said that India is one of the biggest economies in the world with vast expertise. “When we come together, amazing things happen. The combination of innovation and entrepreneurship has the potential to do great things,” he said.

Minister for IT and BT, Science and Technology Ashwathnarayan CN said that the 24th edition of the summit, which is being conducted in a hybrid format, will witness participation of over 30 countries.

For the first time, South Africa, Vietnam and the UAE will participate in the Bengaluru Tech Summit. “The Global Innovation Alliance, India-US Conclave, our participation in the Sydney Dialogue with the prime ministers of India and Australia are some highlights to look forward to in the summit,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “A rich, high-thinking, skilled leadership is something other states can’t boast about! I want Karnataka to fly high in the sky like the Hamsa, the vehicle of Saraswati.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the crossover sessions of Bengaluru Tech Summit and Australia’s Sydney Dialogue.

The summit has been organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the Government of Karnataka jointly with the Software Technology Parks of India.

More than 30 countries, including Japan, Sweden, the UK, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland and other members of the European Union are expected to participate in the summit (November 17-19). The summit is scheduled to have 300 speakers, over 20,000 exhibitors, more than 5,000 start-ups and is expected to notch up a digital reach of over half a million people.