Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

In 5 years, number of vehicles in Bengaluru to exceed city population: CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Karnataka government is taking steps to reduce traffic congestion at entry points in different parts of the city, said CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"Everyday 5,000 new vehicles are added in Bengaluru," Bommai said.

The number of vehicles in Bengaluru is likely to outnumber its population in the next five years, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday. He said that over 7,000 cameras will be installed in Bengaluru to monitor traffic.

The population of Bengaluru is 1.25 crore, whereas the number of vehicles in the city was 1.03 crore, Bommai told the Legislative Assembly, before the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Bill was passed.

“Everyday 5,000 new vehicles are added in Bengaluru,” he said. Two to three vehicles per household is among the causes, according to Bommai.

The government was taking measures to reduce traffic congestion at entry points in different parts of the city, he said, citing the proposal to extend the Hebbal flyover as an example.

“A scientific study is essential to assess the traffic situation in Bengaluru. Old reports about traffic in the city will also be reviewed,” the CM said, noting that Indian Institute of Science and other agencies will be roped in for the purpose.

CM Bommai said that a state-of-the-art traffic command centre was coming up in Bengaluru. Around 7,000 CCTV cameras procured using Nirbhaya scheme will be put to use for multiple purposes, including traffic management in the city, the CM said.

Swivel cameras and Artificial Intelligence-based cameras will also be used to streamline the traffic and detect offences.

Recent measures initiated in Bengaluru have eased the flow of traffic in the city, he said. Five new traffic police stations are also sanctioned in the city near black spots – areas which did not fall under the jurisdiction of any stations.

“We are also studying traffic in cities such as Shanghai, London and New York,” he said, adding that it would help in addressing the traffic problems of the city.

Commenting on Metro connectivity in the city, CM Bommai said that measures were being taken to improve the last mile connectivity from metro stations.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 18:37 IST
