Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj arrested over 2021 Covid protest outside minister’s residence

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The Bengaluru police arrested pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj on Tuesday in connection with a 2021 case that pertained to a demonstration he staged outside the residence of Suresh Kumar, then education minister, demanding that students be promoted during the Covid crisis.
Nagaraj sought exemptions from personal appearance at court hearings twice, but the plea was rejected on the third occasion, prompting the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru to issue an arrest warrant.
During the arrest at his Dollars Colony residence, Nagaraj objected to the warrant being in English, insisting on his linguistic rights. “I will cooperate only if the warrant is issued in Kannada,” he said, expressing displeasure at having to sit in the back of the police vehicle. “I am not an accused in a criminal case,” he added.
Despite his resistance, the Basaveshwaranagar police detained him and escorted him in an autorickshaw to KC General Hospital for a medical check-up before producing him in court.
During the hearing, when asked to pay a fine, Nagaraj said he would challenge the order in a higher court. The magistrate allowed his plea and posted the next hearing for April 30.
The 2021 protest took place during the height of the pandemic, when schools and colleges were largely shut, and students awaited examination results and promotions. Known for his pro-Kannada and pro-student campaigns, Nagaraj demanded automatic promotion for students disrupted by the pandemic.
He and his supporters had staged demonstrations outside the residences of key ministers, including Suresh Kumar’s. While largely peaceful, the protest led to a legal case alleging violations of pandemic-related restrictions. Court proceedings continued for over two years, with Nagaraj repeatedly seeking exemptions from personal appearance on health and safety grounds, until the warrant was issued this week.
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