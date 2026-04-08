Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj arrested over 2021 Covid protest outside minister’s residence

Vatal Nagaraj sought exemptions from personal appearance at court hearings twice, but the plea was rejected on the third occasion, prompting the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru to issue an arrest warrant. (Source: FB)

The Bengaluru police arrested pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj on Tuesday in connection with a 2021 case that pertained to a demonstration he staged outside the residence of Suresh Kumar, then education minister, demanding that students be promoted during the Covid crisis.

Nagaraj sought exemptions from personal appearance at court hearings twice, but the plea was rejected on the third occasion, prompting the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Bengaluru to issue an arrest warrant.

During the arrest at his Dollars Colony residence, Nagaraj objected to the warrant being in English, insisting on his linguistic rights. “I will cooperate only if the warrant is issued in Kannada,” he said, expressing displeasure at having to sit in the back of the police vehicle. “I am not an accused in a criminal case,” he added.