scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel

Visual footage showed two people repeatedly stabbing him at the reception area of the hotel.

By: PTI | Hubbali |
Updated: July 5, 2022 6:40:10 pm
Vastu expert Chandrashekhar GurujiHailing from Bagalkote, Chandrashekhar Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled, family sources said. (Picture credit: Saral Vastu)

Chandrashekhar Guruji of ‘Saral Vastu’ fame was stabbed to death in a city hotel on Tuesday, police said.

Visual footage showed two people repeatedly stabbing him at the reception area of the hotel.

Police have launched a vigorous search to trace the killers. Learning about the incident, the Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot.

Hailing from Bagalkote, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled, family sources said. They added that he subsequently pursued Vastu business there.

Best of Express Premium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...Premium
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Bangalore

Three days ago a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come here to attend a ceremony.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement