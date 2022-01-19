Vasco Da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express derails, none hurt

The front wheels of the engine of the Vasco Da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol stations in Goa Tuesday, the South Western Railway (SWR) said. SWR said in a statement all passengers and crew onboard the train are safe.

The derailment took place around 8.56 am, minutes after the train left Dudhsagar station.

The train had started its journey from Vasco-Da-Gama at 6:30 am and passed Dudhsagar at 8.50 am. “The full rake of the train is unaffected and is being backed towards Dudhsagar by ART (Accident Relief Train),” SWR said in the statement.

“Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van left Castle rock at 9.45 am and reached the spot at 10.35 am. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Hubballi Arvind Malkhede along with the divisional team of senior officers visited the accident site and inspected,” the statement added.

SWR also mentioned that the staff have provided drinking water and refreshments to passengers.