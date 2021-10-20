Varthur residents start online petition to draw Bengaluru civic body’s attention to potholes

The residents of Varthur have started an online petition to draw the attention of the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) authorities to the issue of potholes.

“We are paying the highest road tax in Bengaluru but still road conditions are the worst. Varthur-Gunjur road is in the worst condition right now. It has not been repaired in the last couple of years. Numerous potholes make it impossible to drive on this stretch. The lack of repair has also led to an increase in dust particles, which could cause severe illnesses to people living in the vicinity. There are also no proper street lights. We need everyone’s support to bring this issue to the notice of the BBMP and the Karnataka government,” the petition said.

Jagadish Reddy, a member of Varthur Rising, said: “People are getting grievously injured almost every day. Office-goers, school children, the elderly are finding it difficult to navigate potholed, slushy trenches and craters on the road,” he added.

Last week, Reddy slipped on a broken section of the footpath. He said that several accidents have taken place in Varthur owing to the poor condition of the roads.

Varthur came under the municipal limits in 2007. Several residents pointed out that it has been 14 years and yet basic infrastructural woes continue to plague the area.