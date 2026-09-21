Vande Mataram showdown in Karnataka Assembly as Opposition sings full version

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The row over the full rendition of Vande Mataram surfaced at the Karnataka Assembly and Legislative Council Monday, with BJP legislators singing the full version of the national song to protest the state government’s decision to restrict its recital to two paragraphs at official functions.
The incident took place on the first day of the three-day special session convened to discuss implementation of the Kasturirangan Report and the state””s drought situation.
At the beginning of the day””s proceedings, all legislators rose to render Vande Mataram. After two stanzas of the national song, Assembly Speaker G S Patil and the ruling Congress members read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, while BJP and JD(S) legislators continued singing its full version, with some help.
While BJP legislators such as Suresh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, B Y Vijayendra, and a few others recited the song from memory, most Opposition legislators brought printed copies to sing it in the Assembly.
A similar scene played out at the Legislative Council where BJP and JD(S) members continued reciting the song even after the treasury benches concluded the rendition after the first two paragraphs.
Karnataka issued an order on September 8 saying that only two stanzas of the national song be sung at state government functions and official ceremonies, soon after the Centre passed an Act regarding the rendition of Vande Mataram.
The move drew criticism from the Opposition BJP, with legislators such as S N Channabasappa raising the issue on multiple occasions, including at an event attended by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Shivamogga recently. Other BJP leaders have also condemned the move to recite only two paragraphs.
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