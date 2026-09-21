Vande Mataram showdown in Karnataka Assembly as Opposition sings full version

While some BJP legislators sang Vande Mataram from memory, most Opposition legislators brought printed copies to sing it in the Assembly. (File photo).

The row over the full rendition of Vande Mataram surfaced at the Karnataka Assembly and Legislative Council Monday, with BJP legislators singing the full version of the national song to protest the state government’s decision to restrict its recital to two paragraphs at official functions.

The incident took place on the first day of the three-day special session convened to discuss implementation of the Kasturirangan Report and the state””s drought situation.

At the beginning of the day””s proceedings, all legislators rose to render Vande Mataram. After two stanzas of the national song, Assembly Speaker G S Patil and the ruling Congress members read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, while BJP and JD(S) legislators continued singing its full version, with some help.