More vaccination sites to come up at malls in Bengaluru

Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had a meeting with mall owners Monday in which the latter were directed to comply with the government’s directions on checking vaccination certificates and setting up immunisation sites. The BBMP has already set up vaccination sites at various malls.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), K V Thrilok Chandra told The Indian Express, “In Mahadevapura zone, the vaccination teams are already present at the malls. We had a meeting with the mall owners on Monday evening in this regard. Vaccination certificates will be checked and health officers will oversee if the directions are being complied with. More such sites will come up at malls.”

Dr Surendra R, Deputy Health Officer at Mahadevapura zone, said they set up a vaccination site at Phoenix mall on Sunday and more such sites will come up at all 12 malls in the zone soon. “If anybody is due for their second dose, even if it is on December 20, we have prohibited their entry to malls. Only fully vaccinated people are allowed to enter,” he said.

“In my zone, the target population for vaccination is 9.48 lakh and we have covered almost 9.62 lakh with the first dose. Eighty-seven per cent have also received the second shot. In the past ten days, we have vaccinated almost 2,000 people at malls and commercial establishments. We want to scale up the vaccination drive and reach out to everybody by the end of this month,” he added.

BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar S A said the sites will be scaled based on the requirement. “If somebody is due for their jab, they will be directed to the nearest vaccination site by the mall authorities. We have trained the mall staff on how to verify the authenticity of the vaccination certificates so that this direction is strictly complied with. At Lido Mall in Rajajinagar, a vaccination site has been established,” he said.

Some visitors faced issues on being asked to furnish their vaccination certificates. Sunil Munshi, AVP (Operations) at Orion Malls run by Brigade Group, said during the first day they met with a few challenges as customers took some time to download the certificates on their mobile phones. But as awareness increases, “we do not see this as a point of concern as customers will have their vaccination certificates handy”.

“We have put up notifications and made announcements at all entry points of our malls to inform customers on the new directive. A majority of our patrons are complying with it and, so far, it has not affected footfall,” Munshi said.