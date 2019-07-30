Toggle Menu
Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna’s son-in-law goes missing near Mangaluru

S M Krishna is the founder-owner of coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Congress leader D K Shivakumar are currently at his residence.

Searches are underway to trace his location near Netravati River

Businessman V G Siddhartha was reported missing in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Tuesday. He was on a business trip to Chickmagaluru when he disappeared. Searches are underway to trace his location near Netravati River, reported news agency ANI.

Siddhartha is the son-in-law of SM Krishna, who served as the external affairs minister from 2009 to October 2012, in the UPA-II government and the 16th chief minister of Karnataka. He is currently the head of coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day.

This story is developing. More details awaited.

